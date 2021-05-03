Inflation is a tsunami that has already arrived

The spectacular upward trend in the price of raw materials is being one of the themes of the year, and surprisingly, the one that is receiving the least attention. From the price of the most common materials, through rare earth elements, to the price of agricultural materials. We are immersed in an inflationary spiral possibly unprecedented.

Commodity price inflation begins to wreak havoc on industrial production. The automotive sector has recognized that the problem of semiconductor shortages has transcended from mere stoppages in manufacturing centers to a very serious problem that threatens the economy as a whole. Not surprisingly, the Bundesbank warned this week that the bottlenecks in the supply of chips in the German industry are likely to worsen in the second quarter and lead to a weaker overall recovery in its economy.

On Mexico There is a very serious concern about the skyrocketing price of corn, so far this year it has risen more than 52.3%, which has ended up being transferred to the price of tortillas, the key basic element of the Mexican diet. The price of a kilo of tortilla has exceeded 20 pesos in a country where the minimum wage is around 140 pesos a day. The last time the price of corn soared above 50% was in 2007, it sparked social unrest that threatened to overthrow the government of Felipe Calderón. China it faces a very serious supply problem amid a spiral of food price inflation.

Commodity price inflation begins to wreak havoc on industrial production.

The Arab Spring It emerged as a series of popular demonstrations in North Africa between 2010 and 2012, associated with social discontent due to the lack of democracy and the defense of social rights. This being true, the fact is that prestigious studies determine that the true cause of everything was in the pressure exerted by the people in the face of the unstoppable rise in the price of food, which in the preceding years caused four major food crises.

The demand for housing in the US It has once again plunged into a bubble derived from the great demand and the change in habits due to the exodus of many North Americans from the cosmopolitan big cities to more open and calm environments. The consequence is that wood, the basic element of construction of the house, has become a scarce good and therefore its price suffers the consequences. The future price of wood has doubled so far this year, generating unprecedented inflation.

The price of crude it is one of the most burdensome and damaging elements for the citizens’ budget. Its low consumption elasticity means that, in a very short space of time, it can absorb a rally in its prices. Logically at the expense of other consumer goods. The existence of a cartel behind that manipulates prices and controls production, allows the price in less than a year to pass the depression to trade above previous levels of the pandemic without any effort. Goldman Sachs speaks of average prices of between $ 70 and $ 80 / b, in the medium term with an immediate effect on fuel prices, which in turn, are already being passed on to the final consumer. The Baltic Dry Index, an index that measures the cost of ocean freight, is at its highest level since 2009 after rising a spectacular + 123.5% so far this year (yellow line on the graph).

If the cost of food, transport, and housing rises, and is also accompanied by a historical rise in the price of practically all basic production materials, it is easy to infer that consumer price indices will inevitably end up reflecting this situation, moving higher. And it is already a fact.

After the deflationary situation of fall 2020, the harmonized index for the euro zone has gone from -0.3% year-on-year to + 1.6% in just five months. Inflation correlates very well with the consumer confidence index. Being a leading indicator of price evolution, what the increase in confidence is telling us is that inflation in the coming months will continue unstoppable up to the ECB’s 2% target.

The stimuli are still present in all economies and it is politically difficult to withdraw them without generating discontent in the markets.

In the US, this problem is already a reality as inflation has risen above 2.5%, placing the Fed in a very uncomfortable position due to the fact that it is not going to get better. The problem is so evident that there are no more excuses for an imminent tapering and an interest rate hike, which the market anticipates by the end of this year. Too late in my opinion.

A very serious problem is looming therefore. The stimuli continue to be present in all economies and politically it is difficult to withdraw them without generating discontent in the markets.. Let us think that in Europe the figures for funds approved last year have not yet begun to be distributed. And meanwhile, inflation is already a full-blown tsunami that threatens to wipe out everything.