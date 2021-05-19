Inflation in Venezuela accelerates in April and reaches 24.6%

CARACAS, May 18 (Reuters) – Inflation in Venezuela accelerated in April to 24.6% from the previous month from 16.1%, according to data released Tuesday by the Central Bank, amid the long economic recession and confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The jump in prices was due to the increase in liquidity and the greater devaluation of the currency, according to analysts and opponents.

The Venezuelan issuer reported that inflation in the first four months was 183.8%, which has continued to deteriorate the salary of Venezuelans. In the OPEC nation a minimum wage is equivalent to about 3.3 dollars.

Venezuela has had seven years of economic collapse, low income due to the fall in oil production of an industry affected by years of disinvestment and has not managed to get out of hyperinflation.

The year-on-year variation in prices was 2,940.8%, according to Reuters calculations.

Of the groups that make up inflation, the ones that accelerated the most in April were communications with a variation of 75.1% and housing services that advanced 44.3%.

The prices of items such as food also rose to 24.6% and health to 25%, as the country faces a second wave of COVID-19 cases, with a weak health system and a slow vaccination plan.

Since the end of 2018, the government of President Nicolás Maduro has relaxed controls on the economy, which has allowed greater transactions in foreign currency and many routine purchases are canceled with cash dollars, but in the national quarantine, prices have continued to skyrocket.

