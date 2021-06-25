Inflation in the US accelerates more in May, with a rise of 3.9% in one year

June 25, 2021

Inflation in the United States maintained its upward trend in May, rising 3.9% from the same month last year, amid a strong recovery in the US economy, according to data released Friday by the Commerce Department.

Most of the increase came from a 24.7% increase in energy prices, while food climbed 0.4%.

At the same time, household income fell 2%, although less than the -2.5% expected, after a historic fall of 13.1% in April.

Meanwhile, household consumption remained unchanged, when analysts expected a slight increase of 0.3%.

