Inflation in the United States: What causes the rise in food prices in 2021



Economic experts advise waiting until early fall, to have a clearer picture of the post-pandemic economic situation.

Photo: Anna Shvets / Pexels

At the moment many people may not have noticed, but many of the staples and products that you love the most have become more expensive. The reason? Consumer prices rose 4.2% in April and is the first change since the depressed levels of last 2020, when the world economy was heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the United States Department of Labor. United. The most relevant thing is that it is the largest increase that has been registered in a period of 12 months, since September 2008 when 4.9% was registered with the devastating global financial crisis. Prices were up 0.8% on a monthly basis.

The accelerated inflation occurs when companies have been forced to pay more to secure critical materials such as wood and steel amid ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain. It is also important to mention that the government injected trillions of dollars into the economy in an attempt to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, contributing to inflation. Derived from it price increases have affected a variety of productsFrom expensive items like cars to kitchen staples like bacon. Airfares and hotel prices have also increased as rapid vaccine launches are encouraging Americans to travel again.

Some experts have expressed themselves in this regard, such is the case of William Lee, chief economist at the Milken Institute: “Everything you can think of is going up. For an economy that is finally beginning to recover from the pandemic recession, higher inflation represents a significant potential risk. ” Companies have reported record profits, yet many of them they could struggle if they continue to face higher costs.

One aspect that we cannot forget is that to date millions of Americans are still unemployed or going through a difficult economic situation, and it is likely that they will disproportionately affected by higher prices.

However, one of the aspects that most concern and question the specialists is How long will these higher prices last? Finally, economists always try to distinguish between a price explosion and inflation. Federal Reserve (FED) Chairman Jerome Powell has argued that the economy is experiencing the former. The legislator insists that the price increase will be short-lived, or “transitory”, reflecting supply chain problems and pent-up demand from Americans who are now happy to spend money on travel or outdoor activities.

It is known that the FED wants to ensure that inflation is around 2% in the long runIn fact, the authorities have promised to keep interest rates close to zero for the time being. However, the most latent risk is what happens if prices continue to rise beyond what the Federal Reserve expects. Some of the most relevant examples of what is happening in the food industry: Kellogg’s and General Mills Cereal prices have already risen. Also in recent weeks, the prices of Coca-Cola products have increased considerably.

The reality is that since the beginning of the 21st century, food prices have increased between 2.0% and 3.0% annually on average. Grocery store prices have risen 2.0%, while restaurant food has risen 2.8%. Although these events have a lot to do with the current world situation, there are some confirmed causes that result in higher food prices. These factors include supply and demand, weather, disease outbreaks, war, and natural disasters. It is also worth noting that in the long run, there are five underlying forces that tend to drive up food prices:

– High oil prices. Food is transported long distances and high oil prices drive up shipping costs. It is well known that oil prices also affect agriculture.

– Climate change. Climate change creates a more extreme climate. They are caused by greenhouse gas emissions that trap heat and cause the air temperature to rise. Hot air absorbs more moisture. It rains less, the water in lakes and rivers evaporates and the land dries up. All are aspects that can directly damage crops, basic in industrial food production.

– Government subsidies. US government subsidies for biofuel corn production remove corn from the food supply, driving up prices. The United States now uses the 37% of its corn crop to produce ethanol.

– Greater consumption of meat. Everything has been said about the high consumption of meat in the world, which generates that more grains are needed to feed animals. Higher demand for meat means higher cereal prices.

In addition, experts currently emphasize that it is necessary to add a factor: the salaries. Restaurants and hospitality are among the sectors that have had difficulties finding workers, currently with the most controlled pandemic. Economists believe it is due to a variety of factors including health problems and the extended unemployment benefits provided by the government. Which in a way is forcing some companies to offering higher wages or benefits in an attempt to attract workers, which could contribute to higher inflation.

The truth is that having this information is important to understand the current panorama, we cannot forget that we’re restarting the global economy and it takes time to solve these supply chain problems and connect workers with employers. Experts estimate that it will be possible to have a clearer scenario about the state of the economy post-pandemic, until fall.

–

It may interest you: