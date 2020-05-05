The OECD indicated that the rise in prices in all its member countries went from 2.3 percent in February to 1.7 percent in March

The inflation year-on-year in Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) slowed in March to 1.7 percent, its biggest slowdown since the 2008 financial crisis, mainly due to the fall in energy prices.

The OECD said Tuesday in a statement that the rise in prices in all its member countries went from 2.3 percent in February to 1.7 percent in March.

The energy prices experienced a 3.6 percent drop, having advanced 2.3 percent in February, while those of food products They grew 2.4 percent, four tenths more than in February.

The OECD added that annual inflation slowed in March across all major economies, except for that of Japan, where it remained stable at 0.4 percent.

In Canada it fell 1.3 percentage points, down to 0.9 percent, while in United States the decrease was eight tenths (1.5 percent), from seven in France (0.7 percent) and more moderate both in Germany, with a drop of three tenths (1.4 percent), as in United Kingdom and Italy, where it fell two tenths, to 1.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

In the whole of G7, inflation fell five tenths in March, to 1.2 percent, and another five in the Euro zone, up to 0.7 percent.

The price increase also noted a significant slowdown in the G20, where it went from 3.8 percent in February to 3.2 percent in March.

Outstanding were the falls in Argentina, from 1.9 points to 48.4 percent; in India, from 1.3 points to 5.5 percent; in China, from 5.2 to 4.3 percent, and in Brazil, where inflation went from 4 percent in February to 3.3 percent in March.

