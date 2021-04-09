Inflation in Brazil accelerates 6.1% in March, the highest since 2016

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Apr 9 (Reuters) – Annual inflation in Brazil accelerated above 6% in March for the first time in more than four years, official figures showed on Friday, as rising fuel and energy prices boosted prices. prices generally above the central bank’s end-of-year target.

The annual consumer inflation rate rose to 6.10% from 5.20% in February, according to the state statistics agency Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), somewhat below the median forecast of 6.20% estimated in a Reuters poll of economists, but the highest since December 2016.

The central bank’s goal for the end of the year is 3.75%, with a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points in both directions. These figures show that inflation is well above even the maximum limit of 5.25% of that range.

Although increases in energy prices may be transitory, policymakers will not want inflationary expectations to run wild.

“The central bank is clearly concerned about above-target inflation and another 75 basis point hike in the Selic rate to 3.50% appears likely at the next meeting in May,” said William Jackson, chief market economist. emerging markets in Capital Economics.

The central bank last month approved its first increase in loan costs since 2015, raising the Selic rate by 75 basis points to 2.75%.

Monthly inflation accelerated to 0.93% in March from 0.86% in February, the IBGE indicated, the highest level for any month of March since 2015 and close to the economists’ forecast of an increase of 1, 0%.

Six of the nine categories surveyed showed an increase in prices in March, with a 3.8% jump in transport costs, responsible for 0.77 percentage points of the total monthly increase. Within the transportation segment, fuel prices rose more than 11% in the month, the IBGE said.

Here is the result according to each price category:

March February

– Food and beverages 0.13 0.27

– Housing 0.81 0.40

– Household items 0.69 0.66

– Clothing 0.29 0.38

– Transportation 3.81 2.28

– Health and personal care -0.02 0.62

– Personal expenses 0.04 0.17

– Education -0.52 2.48

– Communication -0.07 -0.13

– HICP 0.93 0.86

(Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano and Carlos Serrano)