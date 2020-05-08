Consumer prices in Mexico fell 1.01% in April compared to March, a record that leaves annual inflation at 2.15%, with sharp drops in gasoline and electricity, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The monthly drop occurs amid a suspension of non-essential economic activities and a general decrease in demand due to the containment measures ordered by the federal government, since March 23, to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual figure is the lowest since December 2015, when inflation of 2.13% was recorded. This places the indicator below the objective of Banco de México (Banxico), which is 3% annually.

The prices of energy and tariffs authorized by the Government, which include gasoline and electricity, fell 8.57% in April, while the prices of agricultural products fell 0.79% monthly.

However, the cost of beer rose 2.7% in the past month, being the steepest increase in a month since January 2010. Egg and serrano pepper were other products that became more expensive.

.