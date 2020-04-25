Inflation in the first half of April slows to 2.08% annually, the lowest rate since the first half of December 2015.

By Francisco Rivera

The economic pressures of the new coronavirus in Mexico have already been reflected in consumer prices.

Headline inflation in the first fortnight of April slowed to 2.08% annually, the lowest rate in these terms of comparison since the first fortnight of December 2015, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The annual rate figure published this Thursday by the institute is lower than expected by the consensus of a group of analysts consulted by ., which was 2.16%.

“The inflation of the first fortnight of April demonstrates the strong downward pressures that have arisen from the conjuncture of the weakness in the economy due to the coronavirus,” said the Monex Group analysis area in a report for its clients. .

The financial firm also stated that the margin of action for Banco de México (Banxico) looks significantly significant, so it foresees greater intervention by the central bank.

This week, the entity in charge of taking care of the purchasing power of the currency through inflation control applied a new cut to its reference interest rate to leave it at 6%, in order to face the impact of the new coronavirus since the field of monetary policy.

In addition, Banxico approved additional measures to stabilize financial markets, strengthen credit granting channels, and provide liquidity for the healthy development of the financial system.

Banxico’s inflation target is 3% at the annual rate, with a margin of plus / minus one percentage point, so 2.08% is close to the floor of that margin. Inflation that is outside the margins has negative effects on the economy.

Within the indicator, core inflation (that which excludes goods and services whose prices are more volatile, such as energy) fell to 3.40%, the lowest annual rate in biweekly terms since the second half of November 2016 ( 3.25%).

Meanwhile, non-core inflation decreased 1.93% at the annual rate. Monex stated that the behavior of this sub-index was marked by the reduction of energy and agricultural products.

“With respect to the first category, the result is a product of both the continuation of the decreasing trend in oil prices and the entry into force of the warm-season electricity tariffs program in the southeast of the country,” the firm said.

How did inflation fare compared to the previous fortnight?

Compared to the second week of March, the indicator in the first half of April had a reduction of 0.72%.

Internally, core inflation advanced 0.20%, while non-core inflation fell 3.56%.

The president of the Inegi, Julio A. Santaella, pointed out on Twitter that the biweekly variation of -0.72% is the lowest in the history of the indicator.

#INPC the variation of the National Consumer Price Index during the first fortnight of April (-0.72% q / q) is the lowest in the history of the index. pic.twitter.com/mHbbA44oaM – Julio A. Santaella (@SantaellaJulio) April 23, 2020

What were the products and services that fell the most?

In the first half of April, low octane gasoline prices fell 10.36%, electricity 12.24%, while tomatoes fell 21.68% and green tomatoes 28.04%.

And the ones that went up the most?

Among the products that rose the most are the egg with a rise of 9.33%, beer, 1.85% and sugar, 5.80%

The Inegi indicated that in the first fortnight of April, the collection of prices was faced with the temporary closure or the limitation of activities in the establishments where the products are regularly listed due to the contingency by COVID-19.

He stated that the foregoing led to an increase in the number of items without access to their price, so the lack of prices was distributed among all generics and statistically only affected those who represent 3.9% of the total weighting of expenditure. of the national basket.