Inflation, GDP and rate forecasts for Brazil for 2021 soar to new highs: Focus

BRASILIA, Jun 14 (.) – Forecasts for Brazil’s growth, inflation and interest rates in 2021 hit new highs, a survey of economists showed on Monday, and the central bank now looks to tighten its monetary policy much faster than expected as inflation rises above its target range.

The median forecast for 2021 inflation from more than 100 economists in the central bank’s weekly FOCUS survey jumped to 5.8% from 5.4%, more than two percentage points above the bank’s year-end goal. 3.75% and well above the upper limit of 5.25% in its widest range.

Following the release of more robust-than-expected first-quarter Gross Domestic Product growth figures earlier this month, the median expansion forecast for 2021 jumped to a new high of 4.9% from 4.4%, showed the survey.

Just over a month ago it stood at 3.2%.

These findings marked the tenth consecutive increase in the inflation outlook and the eighth upward adjustment in growth forecasts.

The market expects the central bank to raise its benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday for the third time, to 4.25%, and perhaps reduce its commitment to a “partial” normalization of monetary policy.

Monday’s FOCUS poll showed economists’ median end-of-year Selic forecast jumped to 6.25% from 5.75% a week ago. Four weeks ago it stood at 5.50%.

This shows that economists now believe that the central bank will raise the Selic towards the so-called “neutral” rate, generally considered between 6% and 6.50%, much earlier than previously thought. The median of the forecasts for next year remained stable at 6.50%.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, recently said that the agency was “100% committed” to meeting its inflation targets.

