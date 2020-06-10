Despite the decline in total inflation figure (which excludes fuel and food prices as they are the most volatile) consumers have had a strong impact on their wallet due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Market researcher Nielsen has also been tracking the recent escalation in prices for consumer packaged goods, with increases of more than 14% in products such as orange juice and meat in some states, and up to 24% increase in the price of a dozen eggs or 26% on the price of chicken, as reported by NBC News.

Low-income consumers, who even survive with the use of food stamps, or those who gave themselves the “luxury” of buying organic products, have had to make changes in their preferences when going to the supermarket, since the bill at the cash register it is higher than usual.

Because of this some brands plan to offer options when buying in packages of more units or you may also see more non-branded or generic options on the shelves, priced slightly better than those of well-known brands.

Government subsidies and the gradual reopening of the economy contributed in May to lessen the fall in consumer prices in the US, with a drop of 0.1%, which left year-on-year inflation at 0.1%, according to the figures it released. this Wednesday the Department of Labor.

But the government report shows that in May food prices rose 0.7% as a result of a shortage of some products partly caused by cases of coronavirus infection in food processing plants. In this sense, food prices are expected to slow down as the situation normalizes.

Among the main products whose average price increased in May compared to the previous month were meat (with increases of between 15 and 26% depending on the type), chicken (+ 8.4%), pork (+ 7.3%), eggs ( + 13.5%), milk (+ 5.4%). These products, that is to say, had already registered increases in April.

Other figures: good and bad news

In April, when the economy was paralyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumer price index (CPI) had registered a fall of 0.8%, making May the third consecutive monthly decrease.

Consumer spending, which in the US It represents almost two thirds of the economic activity, it contracted abruptly in April and May with the confinement of millions of people in their homes and the closure of shops, hotels, bars, restaurants and industries.

Since mid-March, Congress and President Donald Trump have implemented trillion-dollar stimulus measures that have included the distribution of checks to hundreds of millions of people, and the expansion of unemployment benefits to support consumption, and the price data for May reflects a possible increase in demand.

Excluding fuel and food prices, which are the most volatile, core inflation last month was 0.1%, after a 0.4% drop the previous month, and it is the first time that this price measure has gone down for three consecutive months.

In one year, this indicator rose 1.4%. The so-called home meals index has risen 4.8% in the past 12 months, the largest increase in more than eight years.

The prices that consumers pay for energy fell 1.8% in May, dragged down by a decrease in gasoline prices, and the prices of new motor vehicles rose 0.3%.

Those for housing, which includes mortgages and rents, increased 0.2% and those for health care services 0.6%.

The gradual reopening of economic activities since the middle of last month caused a drop in the unemployment rate, which had reached 16.7% in April and stood at 13.3% in May, still above the most serious levels registered after the end of the Great Recession of 2007-2009.