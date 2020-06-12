The Consumer price index (CPI) did not experience changes in May in relation to the previous month, but cut its inter-annual rate by two tenths, down to -0.9%, its highest negative rate since May 2016, according to data published this Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The drop in the CPI was less than expected, as the leading indicator at the end of May had forecast a decline of three tenths, until the -one%.

In any case, with this collapse of two tenths, the interannual CPI chains four months of setbacks and add two months in negative rates.

The statistical agency has attributed the decrease in the interannual rate of the CPI to cheaper fuels and fuels and, to a lesser extent, of automobiles, against the rise in prices recorded in May 2019. The group of foods, which has cut its interannual rate by five tenths, to 3.5%.

The Underlying inflation, which excludes unprocessed food and energy products, stood at 1.1% in May, which is two points above the general CPI. Statistics highlights that this has not happened since July 2009.

The INE recalled that in May the state of alarm continued and, although many establishments began to open their doors, they have done so with capacity limitations. Thus, the collection of prices has had to be carried out entirely by telematic methods. Part of the CPI product basket is still not available to households, so the INE, following Eurostat guidelines, has had to estimate 18.6% of prices.

Due to the situation of confinement of households by Covid-19, the INE has prepared two special aggregations that include the effect on the prices of goods and services that most households have continued to consume in the current situation .

The prices of the products included in the ‘Covid-19 goods special group’, which includes food products, beverages, tobacco, cleaning and non-durable items for the home, pet food, pharmaceutical products and personal care, They increased 2.8% in May compared to the same in 2019, three tenths less than April.

Statistics highlights the behavior of food prices, whose annual rate goes from 4% in April to 3.5% in May. Of these, fresh food reached a rate of 5.4%, one and a half points below that of the previous month, highlighting the lower cost of fresh fish and pork and poultry.

For their part, prices of the ‘special services group Covid-19’, which includes the rental services of housing and garage, water distribution, sewerage, garbage collection, community expenses, electricity, gas, diesel for heating, telephone, music and television in ‘streaming’, insurance, bank fees and funeral services, decreased 4% in May in the interannual rate, four tenths more than in April, due to the increase in electricity prices.