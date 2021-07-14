Inflation fears return and the Seoul stock market loses 0.2%

Seoul, Jul 14 . .- The Seoul Stock Exchange fell today in a session in which its main indicator, the Kospi, fell 0.2% due to renewed fears of post-pandemic inflation.

The South Korean benchmark Kospi lost 6.57 points to stand at 3,264.81 integers, while the Kosdaq technology index advanced 1.67 points or 0.16%, to 1,044.98 units.

Seoul started in the red conditioned by what happened on Tuesday on Wall Street, where all three benchmarks fell against inflation data in the US in June, which was at its highest level since 2008 and well above what predicted by the analyzes.

The data aroused fears that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would tighten its policy earlier than expected and that unease set the tone today in Seoul, where foreign participants were net sellers and the main values ​​of the South Korean stock market reaped mixed closures.

The biggest asset on the Kospi, tech giant Samsung Electronics, lost 0.38%, while the world’s second-largest chipmaker SK hynix was up 0.41%.

In turn, the operator of the main Internet search engine in South Korea, Naver, improved 0.68%, and the company behind the largest South Korean messaging application, Kakao, appreciated 0.62%.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics fell, however, 0.12%, while its competitor Celltrion reduced its value by 0.76%.

For its part, the largest national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, closed in a draw.

.