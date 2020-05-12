Food, specifically pork, increased in price during April in China, which increased inflation in that month to a year-on-year level

The consumer price index (CPI) of China, main indicator of inflation, increased 3.3 percent year-on-year in April, down from 4.3 percent registered the previous month, the National Statistics Office (ONE) reported today.

The figure is lower than forecast by analysts, who had forecast an increase in inflation of around 3.7 percent in April.

This is the percentage of CPI lowest since September 2019 (which reached 5.4 percent last January), in a context of government control to contain the pandemic coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and stimulus measures to reactivate the economy after the stoppage caused by the virus.

This moderation is mainly due to “the consolidation of the epidemic prevention and control trend” and the acceleration “of production and life”, according to ONE statistician, Dong Lijuan.

As in previous months, the ONE data shows that the main protagonists of the rise in the CPI were the foods, which rose 14.8 percent, compared to 18.3 percent in March.

Specifically, the price of pork, one of the products most demanded by Chinese consumers, remains unstoppable and increased 96.9 percent year-on-year last month (in March it rose 116.4 percent year-on-year and in February 135 percent), since its production has been reduced by an epidemic of African swine fever that has decimated the national herd.

Also, the price of fresh vegetables grew 3.7 percent, while that of the Fresh fruits decreased by 10.5 percent and that of eggs It fell 2.7 percent.

On the other hand, ONE indicated that the price of non-food products increased by 0.4 percent year-on-year (by 0.7 percent the previous month), that of consumer goods by 4.7 percent and that of services by 0.9 percent. hundred.

The cost of medical attention it rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in April and that of education, culture and entertainment 2 percent, but transportation and communications prices fell 4.9 percent, clothing prices 0.4 percent, and those of the house a 0.3 percent.

The source also published today the Production Price Index (PPI), which measures the inflation wholesaler, which fell 1.3 percent year-on-year in April, after falling 1.5 percent in March and 0.4 percent in February.

With information from EFE