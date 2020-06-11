Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

One of the ongoing criticisms that Infinity Ward has had to deal with is the sheer size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, as well as its updates.

And as if they were Chavo, well, Infinity and Activision did it again. In less than a month, he released an update that brought out welts on planet gamers and especially Xbox One players.

Because Season 4 of the popular shooting game was announced at dawn, and it was “dropped” with an update of those. The download that – as the company initially reported – would be 45GB for PCs, 32, 375GB on PS4 and 44GB on XBOX … the truth is that for several players, particularly those who have the game on Xbox One, they have had have to deal with an update that exceeds 80GB.

Larger? Are you kidding me. Mines over 80gig pic.twitter.com/LpuvWa9BOy – Keith Brown (@ KeithBr89743464) June 11, 2020

A nuisance that detonated to the point of becoming the second of the video game trending topics on that social network during the morning of June 11.

Modern Warfare’s newest update is so outrageously big that ’84 GB ‘has reached the second spot on Twitter’s worldwide trends list pic.twitter.com/diM7ncjU8u – Nibel (@Nibellion) June 11, 2020

And while Activision “got into the matter,” this didn’t do much good for gamers who have already downloaded the new Call of Duty update.

Size does matter

As I was saying, one of the great criticisms of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is that it uses 190 GB on the hard drive of a Playstation 4.

Due to this, the community manager of Infinity Ward, Ashton Williams, stated during the night of June 10, in a series of tweets, that the company is working on the total reduction of the space that Modern Warfare and Warzone use on consoles and PCs. of the planet.

This means that once all of this is installed, the update for Season 4 (Series 4) will take only 4GB on consoles.

Is it so?

The truth is, If you have any problem with your internet connection, your console system will probably ask you to download the game completely. If this happened to you, delete the file, ensure that your internet connection does NOT crash during the download of the the update.

If you want to know the details of the game patch, you can check it here, and if you want to try your luck in Verbansk with this server, you can search for SOYP3L1GR0 on PSN.

