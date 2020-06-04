By Rodolfo León

06/03/2020 7:58 pm

As you know, United States It is facing a very strong situation on political and social issues. After the tragic murder of the African American George Floyd At the hands of a Caucasian police officer, millions of Americans are protesting and demonstrating to demand justice and equity for all black citizens in the country. Given this, video game companies are also showing their solidarity, one of them is Infinity ward, those responsible behind the successful Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

If you have been a faithful follower of this war and shooting franchise, you will know that racist insults and connotations are very prominent in the multiplayer section of these titles, so as part of an effort to punish those who use them, Infinity ward has stepped up measures against racist names within Modern Warfare.

Through the following tweet, the company offers more information about this:

pic.twitter.com/o2nR4ZNQL0 – Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 3, 2020

“There is no place for racist content in our game. This is an effort that we started with its launch and we have to do a better job. We are banning thousands of people every day who have racist and hateful names. But we know we must do more – and we will: – We will add additional resources to monitor and identify racist content – We will add an additional reporting system to increase the number of bans per hour – We will add more filters and greater restrictions on name changes – We will evaluate and improve the reporting system within the game – We will increase permanent banning to find more frequent violators We want to apologize to our players. This is our commitment to you, thank you. ”

Similarly, Activision decided to postpone the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile in order not to detract attention from the movement Black Lives Matter.

Source: Infinity ward

.