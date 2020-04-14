Like other popular online titles, Call of Duty: Warzone suffers from the cheat problem. Players are concerned about this situation as more and more users are ruining the Battle Royale experience.

Infinity Ward and Activision are aware of the situation. In fact, they revealed that they implemented security measures and the banneos started from the launch of the game.

Thanks to this measure, the companies made 50,000 permanent banning in all regions. Despite this, the problem persists as cheats remain the order of the day. For this reason, the studies announced that there will be no tolerance for them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – available on Amazon and Green Man Gaming

Infinity Ward will continue to hunt down Call of Duty: Warzone cheats

Through his Twitter account, Infinity Ward revealed that he has punished many more players. As of this writing, the study has already banned 70,000 users from around the world. On the other hand, he announced that he will continue working on security updates.

“We have done over 70,000 bananas worldwide to protect Warzone from cheats. We continue to implement dedicated security updates and continue to work to improve reporting in-game, ”the study detailed.

Infinity Ward reaffirmed its policy of 0 tolerance of cheats, who have resorted to the use of aimbots, wallhacks and other types of prohibited advantages. Upcoming security updates will seek to greatly reduce the number of cheats.

We’ve now issued over 70,000 bans worldwide to protect #Warzone from cheaters. We’re continuing to deploy dedicated security updates and work continues on improving in-game reporting. We’ll share more details soon. We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters. – Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 13, 2020

Other studies have in the past resorted to more drastic measures to curb cheating in their games. Even legal instances have been reached for the sale of software to gain advantage and the arrest of several groups of hackers.

In case you missed it: a popular modality returned to Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available for free for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Do you want to know more about him? Then click here.

Source

.