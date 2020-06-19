Infinite Loop is the daily podcast of Applesfera, issued from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

# 186: Wish list for macOS 10.16

With WWDC 2020 in the offing, a bucket list for the next big macOS update. Most importantly, move back to a biannual rather than an annual cycle. Especially after Catalina’s experience.

# 187: Wish List for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

As a continuation of the previous episode about the upcoming macOS, a wish list for the next versions of iOS and iPadOS.

# 188: watchOS 7 wish list

Closing of this three-episode series of wish lists for operating systems shown at WWDC 2020 a few days from its inception. This time, on watchOS 7, the next version of the system of our Apple Watch.

# 189: Apple vs Hey

Hey, the new application and email platform created by the founders of Basecamp, has been rejected by the App Store alluding to a rule that is not being followed exactly in many other applications, and even Apple’s distinction between type applications ” reader ”and those that are not are not clear.

# 190: Apple vs European Commission

The European Commission has opened two investigations into Apple for monopolistic practices, one referring to Apple Pay and the other to the App Store and its internal payment commission policies. We discuss it together with the section, like every Friday, for questions and answers.

