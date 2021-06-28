Infiniti QX60: The premium SUV you would like to be able to buy in Europe

The vital, and commercial, journey of Infiniti in Europe did not catch on. When Nissan’s premium firm arrived on the Old Continent, we were very happy. It was a breath of fresh air for customers fleeing Bavarian premium brands. Also, thanks to synergies of its parent company with Daimler They had efficient diesel engines that they liked so much. However, the failure was “snub-nosed” and his march very quiet.

However, his luck in the US and much of the American continent remains. So much so that the renewal of its range of models has been taking place in recent years. One of the most anticipated and successful novelties comes from the hand of Infiniti QX60. Of this all way, that nothing half-water between the segment D and E, we have already spoken to you on several occasions. Now, we do it to tell you the secrets of what is his best generation.

The image of the Infiniti QX60 is enhanced by the exclusive Moonbow Blue shade

The aesthetics of the new Infiniti QX60 It is modern and daring, although without fanfare or flourishes. If we look at the front, it reminds us of another product from the Japanese premium firm: the QX55. Thus, we have Full LED optics that release an interior configuration that wants to simulate the keys of a digital piano. For its part, the vertical air inlets are subtle, the opposite of the grill. In this case, try to imitate the pleats of a kimono.

In the side view it is the least conspicuous, recalling its cousin, the Pathfinder. Especially because of the design of the wheel arches that are joined by a subtle fold that runs through the doors. Another key that highlights its dynamic character are pillars B, C and D. Is it so hidden behind a black trim and the chrome line that borders the windows. As a complement there are some very attractive alloy wheels or some discreet roof bars.

Ultimately we have the back. Optics have a wing-shaped design that follows the piano key pattern of the front ones. In addition, they seem to be united in the center, separating the brand’s logo and the word that defines it. Further down the gate, appear the AWD and QX60 anagrams. Lastly, we have a clean-cut bumper that unfortunately breaks down when you look at the “add-ons” in the lower corners.

High-quality interior where the latest technology in the sector has a place

If the exterior design of the Infiniti QX60 recalls, vaguely, that of the Pathfinder, inside things are different. First of all, because lines that make up your dashboard and main controls are more elegant. To this must be added that the screens to govern the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster They are new. Both are 12.3 inches and can be combined to display different parameters and data.

As to interior quality and configuration possibilities it is high up. Just take a look at the seats or the upholstery that dress them. As with its predecessor, it maintains the seven generous seats, becoming a family model. With the two rear seats folded down, the boot volume reaches 1,178 liters. On the other hand, if we choose to keep these two seats, the available space is reduced to 410 liters.

About active driving aids, the Infiniti QX60 is at the top of its segment. As a novelty, it receives the latest evolution of the ProPilot Assist system with Navi-Link. Now it combines lane centering, lane departure intervention and adaptive cruise control in one function. In addition, it decelerates before curves and can read the speed limit signs to change the speed set in the system.

Powerful and powerful mechanical offer, although limited for the moment …

Ultimately we must talk about the mechanical offer that will cheer up the new Infiniti QX60. At the moment, and waiting for more versions to arrive, he is satisfied with a single gasoline block belonging to the vq family from Nissan. It is a block 3.5 V6 that offers a performance of 300 hp and 366 Nm of maximum torque. To govern it, and as a first, comes a new automatic transmission by torque converter with 9 speeds signed by ZF.

Thanks to this gearbox the QX60 will be able to tow up to 2,720 kilos. At the moment, we do not know the level of benefits, but they have announced that it will have all-wheel drive in all the versions that make up the range. Later, in a second commercial phase, hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions could arrive. However, before we get to this Infiniti, we will first meet them in their cousin Pathfinder.

When will the new Infiniti QX60 hit the market…?

For the moment there is no official date for the Infiniti QX60 to land in showrooms that the brand has in the United States. It is estimated that he will do so before this year he says goodbye to us, so we will have to know more details first. In any case, those responsible for the brand trust that it remains the best-selling product in its portfolio. A pity that in Europe we cannot enjoy it. Don’t you think …?

