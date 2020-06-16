Infiniti, Nissan’s luxury brand, tries to reinvent itself after not having had the same success as Lexus, failing to conquer the European market and having to basically withdraw to the United States and Japan.

Peyman Kargar, the person in charge of the brand, has set a goal: to increase its profitability “because premium brands must bring more benefits to the company.”

Product renewal is a first step. At the moment the QX55, an SUV Coupé, will arrive, but later models with common architecture with some Nissan will arrive – the economy of scales is essential for profitability – and presumably some of smaller size, while gasoline, hybrid and electric engines will be offered ; Diesel seems ruled out.

About the QX55 we can anticipate that it will arrive this year … and perhaps it is aesthetically based on the QX Inspiration Concept presented last year. Next year it will be QX60’s turn, based on the new Pathfinder.

Kargar explained more than saving the R&D costs, he plans to transfer these savings to enhance the image of comfort and luxury and to improve the equipment. “The goal is to use these company assets and then reinject the money we are saving in the Infiniti experience of luxury and ingredients. We will put more money into Infiniti’s future, but this money will come from savings on globalized platforms.”

The idea is that everything that is not seen, what the plate hides, can be shared. It is a path that is reminiscent of what luxury brands in large groups are doing. Lexus, Acura or even Audi are going that way; Porsche or Lamborghini also do similar things for some SUV model.

The accent will be on the design, both exterior and above all interior, connectivity, infotainment. And above all, new technologies will be incorporated before the Nissan is incorporated into the Nissan. For hybrid models -with e-Power technology- and electric, perhaps we will have to wait until 2023.

“The products that will arrive in the next four years are absolutely great. The technology they will offer is spectacular. And the luxury will be an experience,” said Kargar. But for now it does not seem that they are products for Europe.

