Halo: Infinite is the next big project from Xbox Game Studios and people are excited to learn more about it. It is for this reason that we found out that sources assure that the 343 Industries project will have something in common with God of War.

What happens is that HideenXperia, recognized Halo youtuber, was in a new chapter of the RDX Podcast. There he talked a bit about his expectations for the July Xbox event and was also very excited to see something from Halo: Infinite.

So um @HiddenXperia, that RDX Podcast👀 Halo Infinite has something in common with God of War and is a juggernaught😳 pic.twitter.com/TMEiOIdLwV – Big Gray Donut💫 (@BigGreyDonut) June 17, 2020

What’s interesting is that at some point in the talk he pointed out that Halo: Infinite has a God of War point in common. The bad news is that he declined to say what he was talking about and said he will talk about it until it is revealed. Of course, he made it clear that this is something he considers great.

These statements began to circulate on the Internet and reached ResetEra. On that forum Klobrille, an insider known for his coverage of Xbox Game Studios projects, revealed what the similarity that was discussed in the podcast could be. According to its sources, the game will have a sequence shot style like the one presented by the title directed by Cory Barlog.

It should be mentioned that there are reasons to believe that the sequence shot of Halo: Infinite will be real and we can see it in its most recent preview. We leave you the test below:

They assure that Halo: Infinite will be impressive

Now, there was more to the podcast than this similarity, and there were also statements that could thrill Halo fans.

What happens is that HideenXperia pointed out that Halo: Infinite is a “monstrosity” in a positive sense and that everything we have seen has been running inside Slipspace, the engine that 343 Industries developed for this game. He also assured that it will run at 60 fps.

In case you missed it: say Halo: Infinite was going to steal the show at E3 2020

For his part, another member of the podcast was excited and said that he will impress many people. He also noted that 343 Industries is striving to do things well and that is why the project has been in development for 5 years.

Should you believe this rumor?

While it is not unreasonable to think that there may be any similarity between God of War and Halo: Infinite on some level, the reality is that you must take this information with a grain of salt.

After all, the information comes from unofficial sources. So there is always the possibility that the reality of the 343 Industries project is different.

This is why we invite you to keep an eye on the news we share about Halo: Infinite. After all, it will be in July when there is an Xbox event showing off this FPS, as well as other Xbox Game Studios projects.

And you, are you excited for the premiere of Halo: Infinite? Tell us in the comments.

Halo: Infinite is coming this year to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.