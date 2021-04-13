Infinite love, Kylie Jenner and Stormi shine on True’s birthday | INSTAGRAM

Totally happy and full of love was how Kylie Jenner and little Stormi Webster received the third birthday of their cute and charismatic niece and cousin, respectively, True, fruit of the love of Khlóe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Yesterday afternoon at the residence of Kris jenner, the matriarch of the family and better “Mom Manager” from all over the United States, a dream party was held to celebrate the third birthday of the beautiful and touching True, and clearly, the famous family had something to talk about, on their personal social networks.

To begin with, the star aunt, led Stormi To celebrate who we have always seen is their favorite cousin, their companion of little mischief and thousands of childhood adventures, arriving early, they had all the recreational, dynamic activities and games for themselves, in the company of the cheerleaders who As if that were not enough, they were dressed as different Disney princesses, who are the favorites of the celebrant.

Although the charming little cousins ​​had a day full of games and fun, there were also moments of relaxation, and of course they took the time to take their respective photographs to later be shared from their official profiles on Instagram.

As did the attractive aunt of True, who posing with the love of his life shared a multitude of snapshots, either from their stories and then, they could not miss the publications as such on his profile, the same publication that captivated and touched millions.

We cannot deny at all that the Kendall’s younger sister She is one of the most flirtatious and attractive moms in the United States, well, she has always proven to be a total fashion icon, and celebrating her little niece is the perfect occasion to show that even as a mother, you can look sensational, flirtatious and super comfortable, to be one hundred percent caring for your baby.

That is why her outfit chosen for this dream party, in the purest Disney style, was a mom jeans in black, and a top with crossed straps on the abdomen, looking truly beautiful, fresh and s * and at the same time, without Getting to show too much, this detail of the crossed strips in the abdomen area is what has most enchanted the audience on social networks.

And it is that, clearly, the socialite has invested a lot of time in transforming her body, that is why in recent weeks we have seen her give her workouts hard, the results are noticeable and clearly, she will show off her abdomen as many times as necessary .

Another detail that fascinated Kylie’s millions of followers was the outfit she wore Stormi with, although she has always made it clear that she lets her baby choose what she wants to wear, giving her that freedom, the little girl chose to be super comfortable this time so she wore camouflage print pants and a large shirt, looking very cute with her typical braids and of course, her tennis shoes could not be absent.

We cannot fail to mention the splendid decoration of the party, full of balloons, flowers, dynamics, furniture and all kinds of details in pastel colors, with lavender being the primary color, giving that look of pure innocence to the celebration.

We were also able to capture that both Khlóe and the tender birthday girl wore the same dresses, proud to be mother and daughter, wearing their charm together combining perfectly.