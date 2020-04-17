There is no doubt that blowing up balloons is one of the great pleasures of Animal Crossing New Horizons for Nintendo Switch … and not just for the gifts we earn from it! Well, if you haven’t been bored doing it during the days of the Egg Hunt event, this simple trick, discovered by the Twitter user @Arumi_kai, it may interest you.

First of all, and in case you don’t know, gift balloons only appear a few times every hour and always at times when the clock strikes minutes ending in 4 or 9. That is, if we looked at 4 in the afternoon, we could see them arrive on our island, for example, at 16:04, at 16:09, at 16:14, at 16:19 … and so on . With this trick we can get to see balloons each of those possible occasions, that is, 12 times every hour instead of 2. How? Keep reading!

The first step is discover which side of the island they appear on, and it is that in each game session we start they will only fly in one direction. Once we know this, we must go to the Tendo and Nendo store a little before the time that interests us. There we will ask for any of the products for sale … but without the need to buy it. With it, we said goodbye to the raccoons and we headed to the beach at the end where the balloons should appear and when the minute we wait comes we cover it from end to end looking for the sound or shadow that indicates that something is hovering very close to our insulano. This can take a miniature, so be patient, you will end up seeing it.

BINGO! SIGN UP AND …! PIM! GIFT FOR THE BACKPACK!

And that’s it. That easy. If you want to continue practicing your aim and get a lot of gifts, you just have to repeat the process as many times as you want. And, if you want to know More Animal Crossing New Horizons cheatsDo not forget to stop by our guide section and our Youtube channel, where we have a lot of content (free from Tom Nook sponsorship) such as the explanatory video of this trick of the almedruco.

