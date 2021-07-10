Infinite darkness’, but only a little while

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And if you are in Spain, you will already know that not one is coming, but the summer heat wave, the one that will make us want to be on vacation in Norway … But as it is not possible, the best thing is to take refuge from the sun in the dark, of course and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness brings a good dose. If you are not in Spain … this list is made with what comes out here, but the original releases are usually international.

We begin the review with Netflix, which comes with an offer full of content to each less palatable, with some exceptions, as is the case of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

A few months ago we anticipated the premiere of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a new animated series from Netflix based on the well-known Capcom franchise, in which we see two of its most veteran characters in action, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. In the style of previous films, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is the game transferred to the screen and little else, which has its good part and its bad part: the good part, which delves into the classic plot of the saga; the bad, some animations that I control in hand are ignored, but in television format they detract.

In any case, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a series – a miniseries actually, it only has four chapters – aimed at the very fans, or those who are very bored and want to try. If you find yourself in between, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a bittersweet experience, but entertaining after all, which is the important thing. In fact, it is made extremely short and despite the nonsense of what it tells, it would be appreciated if Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness lasted a little longer. It is not very good, it is worth repeating, but here we are very Resident Evil, you will know it and just for that …

If you fancy more zombies made in Capcom, on Netflix you will also find previous works -some have aged very badly, by the way- such as Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008), Resident Evil: Damnation (2012) and Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017) ), three animated films with which to complete the journey to which Resident Evil invites: Infinite Darkness.

If last week Netflix released The Street of Terror – Part 1: 1994, this is the turn of The Street of Terror – Part 2: 1978, second part of the slasher trilogy that is leaving such a good taste in the mouth to fans who have delved into it. Next week, therefore, the conclusion will come … And ignore the date, which is fine.

More exclusive content:

Canine friends (T2). “These endearing stories explore the unbreakable emotional bonds that form between dogs and their owners in all circumstances.”

Atypical (T4). “When a teenager with an autistic disorder decides to find a girlfriend, his request for more independence causes profound changes in his family.”

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (T1). “The case shocked Brazil: Elize Matsunaga shot and dismembered her wealthy husband. This docuseries analyzes the crime and includes the widow’s first interview. ”

It’s mine (T1). “Two women from a corporate family, trapped in a luxurious life full of secrets and lies, decide to tear down everything that prevents them from achieving true happiness.”

We are united (T1). “The foundations of rights and citizenship are combined with songs from such popular artists as Janelle Monáe, HER, Adam Lambert, Brandi Carlile and many more.”

Neighbor war (T1). “When two totally opposite families end up being neighbors in a wealthy neighborhood, the matriarchs decide to declare war … with unexpected consequences.”

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (T2). “In this quirky series of comedy skits packed with guest stars, normal interactions are conspicuous by their absence.”

Igor Grom vs. Plague Doctor. “When the wave of assassinations at the hands of a masked vigilante plunges the city into chaos, only a rogue inspector and his rookie partner can put an end to it.”

Crazy about cats (T1). “Cat lovers are very diverse people, but they have an unconditional love for their adorable and unique feline friends. This docuseries tells their stories. »

A place to dream (T3). “A nurse wants to start from scratch and leaves Los Angeles to move to a remote town in Northern California, where many surprises await.”

How I became a superhero. “In a world where humans and superheroes coexist, a lone cop and a brilliant inspector try to stop a dark plan to extract superpowers.”

That summer. “Deniz, a 16-year-old boy, tries to win the girl of his dreams and finds himself in a love triangle during his summer vacation in a coastal city.”

Biohackers (T2). “A medical student enters a German university with the purpose of uncovering a conspiracy linking a family tragedy to a biology professor.”

How they became tyrants (T1). “In this sarcastic docuserie, historical despots demonstrate how a would-be dictator must master the manual of absolute power to rule with an iron fist.”

The Water Man. Gunner is 11 years old and desperate to save his sick mother. That is why he undertakes the search for a mythical figure who can supposedly cheat death. ”

Amazing houses (T1). “The homes of these eccentric owners may seem very ordinary, but they are full of surprises: from a roller coaster to an aquarium.”

Enter catalog:

Close Enough (S1) Henry’s Secret Book Heroes in Hell Island Magic The Bachelorette Revolution Scary Movie 2

We continue with Disney +, which has a couple of little things in the bedroom, and the coup de grace in the form of …

Yes sir … or madam, rather: it has finally been released Black widow, the new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first to see the light since the pandemic changed our lives. A film made in the image and likeness of its protagonist, Scarlett Johansson, which, as in the Loki series, goes back in time to reprise the role of the bearded spy Natasha Romanoff. Why don’t we highlight this premiere, when it is the truly powerful one of the week? Because it is not a VOD premiere as such, since it costs 21.99 euros, in addition to the Disney + subscription. Nothing that we have not seen before, but … On October 6 it will be open to all users of the platform.

The good, the bad and Loki (Short). “The Good, the Bad and Loki – Banished from Asgard again, Loki must face his toughest adversaries to date: the Simpsons and Springfield’s most powerful superheroes.”

Monsters at work (Short). “Tylor Tuskmon graduated from Monsters University as the best student of his class and joined Monsters SA to fulfill his dream of working as a scarer … or not.”

New chapters:

The Bad Remittance (T1) Loki (T1) The Simpsons (T32) Marvel’s MODOK (T1)

Enter catalog:

Absolutely fabulous Planet of the Apes Empire (S4) Hip Hop Uncovered (S1) Soy Luna in concert The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (S3)

We continue the weekly review with the Amazon Prime Video offer, much scarcer than usual no matter where you look …

More exclusive content:

Dreams Come True Prime Video Show(T1). “Three titles with the charismatic J-Pop duo DREAMS COME TRUE consisting of recordings of their latest premium concert“ DREAMS COME TRUE Premium Acoustic-My Live Show ”as well as two talk shows.”

Luxury homes for sale Sydney(T1). “Sydney’s real estate market, with its dreamy beaches and impressive homes, is one of the most ruthless in the world …”

Enter catalog:

4 Blocks (T3) Curious

Escape room

Hospital Central (T18-T20) Ip Man 3 (Dragon Master) More alive than ever Killing God RCD Mallorca: From Paradise Trip to Italy

And the same can be said of HBO, whose users must be looking forward to HBO Max coming to Spain once, because the shortage is increasingly noticeable.

More exclusive content:

New chapters:

All American (T3) Batwoman (T2) Betty (T2) Dave (T2) DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T6) Charmed (T3) Mr Inbetween (T3) Why Women Kill (T2) The Shop (T4)

Enter catalog:

7 days in Entebbe Based on true events Crossroads Crossroads The end of romance

Valerian and the city of a thousand planets

Me, tonya

And we end with Apple TV +, with three-quarters of the same, although compared to the panorama of a few months ago, it is a joy.

New chapters:

Central Park (T2) Cycles (T2) Home Before Dark (T2) Lisey’s Story (T1) Mythic Quest (T2) Physical (T1)