Infinita – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

The bloody film saga of The Purge comes to an end -at least for now- The Purge: Infinite, the fifth and final installment that will hit theaters on July 16. A movie set after the Purge is over, but that won’t stop a group of people from staging their own endless slaughter.

Thus, the new film proposes an “extermination without rules” in which “there is no safe place”. The deadliest chaos ensues when a sect of unscrupulous criminals decides that the Purge does not end at dawn, society must face endless carnage.

The creator of the franchise James DeMonaco wrote the script, while Everardo Gout (Snowpiercer, Luke Cage) is the director of a film whose official synopsis is the following: “The morning after the Purge, a band of masked assassins attack the Tucker, including Dylan’s wife (Cassidy Freeman, from the HBO series The Gemstones) and her sister (Leven Rambin, The Hunger Games), forcing the two families to stand together to defend themselves as the entire country joins in a spiral of chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate ”.

Source: However