Infielder Matt Carpenter excelled from the mound against the Padres

The infielder of the Cardinals from San Luis, Matt Carpenter, he shone pitching from the mound against the Padres in the MLB.

Through the game of the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres, Matt Carpenter, was called up to pitch because the game had a big career gap in the majors.

Matt Carpenter who had never thrown in the MLBHe pitched 1.1 innings allowing two hits, zero runs with no walks or strikeouts. The once-Major League champion pitches, he throws from 58 to 70 miles.

Will finish Matt Carpenter his career with the St. Louis Cardinals?

At the end of the 2021 season, Carpenter will be an unrestricted free agent, his offensive performance has plummeted in the last two seasons; he has also received less playing time. Matt Carpenter he’s hitting 111. with 3 homers, 10 RBIs, 7 runs scored and 7 hits in 77 at-bats.

In about 11 seasons in the MLB With the same team, the second baseman has been 2 times all-star and a silver bat.