Brazilian soccer tries, as in some European countries, to take its first steps after almost two months of suspension from national competitions due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Goiás and Atlético-GO confirmed that they will reestablish the face-to-face training routine from the beginning of May. But is it safe to return to training already? O state talked to Renato Grinbaum, a member of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), about the risks that athletes are exposed to taking with the return of activities.

“The problems they will face are not directly linked to the sport. First of all, physical contact, sweat itself, is not so important, but inevitably, in a team sport, there is proximity. One player is marking the other , then there is the possibility of respiratory contamination. Even with his hands he can become infected. This indirect physical contact, not through sweat, but through the airways, exists and makes the athlete run the risk of contracting the virus “, explained Grinbaum.

For the SBI member, weight training does not pose as many risks, as the athletes’ training is individualized, that is, they do not cause crowding. Also, they are easier to maintain equipment hygiene and sweat does not transmit the virus. However, the infectologist makes an alert to the locker rooms, where players meet after training sessions.

“The big problem is the proximity, the distance between people and the care, especially with the door handles and the taps. Whenever possible, the player should handle the tap with a disposable paper towel and try as hard as possible to avoid touching your mouth after touching the dirty tap “, he said.

There is still no forecast for football to return in Brazil, but as the federal government itself has indicated a relaxation of social isolation, it is likely that, in some states of the country, teams will initiate the return of their training routines. Most Brazilian clubs gave their athletes vacations until the end of April. However, there is a possibility that the term may be extended for another period. Brazil has more than 50 thousand cases of coronavirus detected and more than 3 thousand are already dead

