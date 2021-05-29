Infections rebound in a worrying way in the United Kingdom despite having half of adults vaccinated

When it seemed that the United Kingdom had practically controlled the COVID-19 pandemic and was walking firmly towards the ‘new normal’, the Indian variant of the coronavirus has triggered cases in the country, which has reported 4,182 new infections this Friday, the highest number since April 1.

It is also the first time since then, when 4,479 infections were recorded, that the figure exceeds 4,000 new infections and the third day when it is above 3,000.

Thus, the total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic in the United Kingdom reaches 4,477,705, and the deaths amount to 127,768 after having added 10 deaths this Friday.

Also the number of R0 reproduction has increased in the last week, and experts place it between 1.0 and 1.1, against the interval of 0.9 and 1.1. of the previous seven days. This means that, on average, 10 people infected with the coronavirus infect 10 or 11 people.

The person responsible for the deterioration of the data seems to be the indian variant of the virus, which has spread widely in some territories of England such as Bolton, Kirklees, Burnley or Bedford. In fact, those infected with this version of SARS-CoV-2 have doubled in the last week and already represent 3 out of every 4 new infected.

Regarding the immunization campaign, the United Kingdom administered almost 700,000 doses on Thursday and almost 24.5 million people have completed their vaccination regimen, which represents 46.5% of the country’s adult population. In addition, 38,871,200 Britons -73.8% of those of legal age- have received at least one puncture.