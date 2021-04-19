Infection and hospitalization rates continue to decline in New York State



Javier Morena receives his first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Jewish Community Center, a pop-up vaccination clinic on Staten Island.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

New York State is making enormous progress in its goal of vaccinating all its residents while keeping infection and hospitalization rates low, Governor Andrew Cuomo said today, noting that the Covid-19 positivity rate fell to 2.35%, the lowest since November 7.

However, variants of the virus remain a statewide concern.

“It will be necessary for all of us to work together, as individuals and in communities, to protect each other and defeat this virus once and for all,” the Governor said in his daily update on the pandemic.

“Until we get to that point, we need to be vigilant and continue the behaviors that we know slow the spread – washing hands, staying socially detached and wearing a mask.”

According to figures released today by the governor, out of a total of 243,171 Covid test results, 5,704 tested positive. The positivity rate was 2.35%, while that of the seven days was 2.92%. The new hospitalized patients were 478 and the deaths 35.

Regarding the state’s vaccination program, the state president updated that in the last 24 hours, 175,311 doses had been administered in the vast distribution network of the state. And more than 1.4 million doses during the last seven days.

“Our progress is strong and steady, but so is the capacity of this virus, so we cannot afford to lose any of the tremendous advances we have made. We are fortunate to have a trusted partner in the White House who has been instrumental in helping to maintain our vaccine supply here in New York, and if we all continue to get vaccinated and practice safety guidelines, we will defeat this beast once and for all. Cuomo stressed.