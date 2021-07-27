Infected? MasterChef Celebrity Mexico recordings suspended | Instagram

It was recently announced that the expected Program of MasterChef Celebrity México has unfortunately been discontinued and this undoubtedly surprised more than one of the fans, as they expected to see this program soon.

That’s right, unfortunately, the famous television station of TV Azteca plays the premiere of the most famous cuisine in Mexico.

There is no doubt that TV Azteca is at its worst after suspending the recordings of ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’ for a strong reason.

And it is that through his journalistic column, Alex Kaffie made known the reason that led the production to work.

“I find out that the recordings of ‘Master Chef Celebrities’ have been suspended. Yes, TV Azteca was forced to stop the recording sessions of said program because on Friday one of the chefs participating there tested positive for Covid-19 “, you can read in his column ‘Sin Lisonja’.

The news has turned the television station of the Ajusco upside down, since the premiere of the cooking reality show announced for Friday, August 20 is at stake, “concludes Kaffie.

It should be noted that so far, it is unknown who of the beloved four judges, Betty Vázquez, Adrián Herrera, José Ramón Castillo and Fernando Stovell, would be infected with Covid-19.

As you may remember, last June, Azteca confirmed Rebecca de Alba as the new host of the most famous kitchen in Mexico.

In the same way, the Twitter account specialized in entertainment content La Comadrita reported that the recordings had already been suspended, at least for 15 days.

However, it is worth mentioning that what is happening would not affect the premiere date of the cooking contest.

As announced in the official MasterChef account in Mexico, the premiere of this new edition of the success of the Ajusco television station will be next Friday, August 20.

It is important to note that the program will be broadcast through Azteca Uno, the main channel of the television, at 7:30 p.m.

On the other hand, MasterChef México is a gastronomic television program from Mexico that is looking for the best amateur chef in the country.

The format is based on a Mexican kitchen television space with the same title and broadcast by the BBC since 1990, the British version was even previously broadcast in Mexico by IPN’s Channel Once and almost entirely, it has the same format of the Colombian program Masterchef.

The program is produced by Azteca Uno in collaboration with Endemol Shine Latino and is presented by Anette Michel, accompanied by chefs Betty Vásquez, Benito Molina and Adrián Herrera, who make up the jury.