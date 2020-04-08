The Chilean Health Minister, Jaime Mañalich said that the person knew that he was infected

AP –

A evangelical pastor Chilean infected with coronavirus He held a service with about thirty people who are now crowded into a small temple awaiting examinations to determine whether or not they became infected with the disease, according to health authorities.

It is not the first time that faithful evangelicals meet with their pastors and then several turn out infected. Last month, a shepherdess infected several people in Boca Sur, in the south of the country, while some 300 evangelical leaders held a national meeting in which several cases of the pandemic were also recorded.

“We had a situation with a religious rite in which the person officiating at this ceremony was infected and knew that it was infected. Despite that, a ceremony was held with 30 people attending,” the health minister said Tuesday. Jaime Mañalich.

During the ceremony on Friday, added the minister, “there were hugs and contact of some parishioners with others … a criminal criminal complaint will be made to compel him to respond for the risks to public health that this means.”

In Chile, where there are more than 5,000 infected with the new virus and 43 deaths, it governs a state of catastrophe, curfew and 16 of its more than 300 neighborhoods are under mandatory quarantine, tens of thousands of people practice voluntary isolation, to which more than five million students are added of all levels.

In addition, meetings with more than 50 people are prohibited and the use of face masks and a distance of at least one meter between people is recommended.

Pastor José Salgado carried out the service in one of the poorest areas of Puente Alto, on the southern outskirts of the city, which was attended by some thirty people, including dozens in a situation of begging who he welcomed in a temple of some 40 square meters, as reported.

Neighbors of the place told the press that from inside the temple you can hear screams asking for water, food and soap, while a doctor who arrived at the place along with a team that took tests to detect the coronavirus He noted that a ten-month-old baby was taken from the scene and taken to a hospital. He gave no other details. Several people brought food and milk to the temple.

A regional prosecutor’s office will investigate the pastor. If he failed to comply with the quarantine, the man could face a prison sentence ranging from 61 to 541 days and fines ranging from 300,000 pesos ($ 350) to one million pesos ($ 1,170).