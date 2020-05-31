The iconic Mexican rocker Charlie Monttana passed away this Thursday at the age of 58, as reported by his wife through an emotional Facebook post.

The reason for death was a heart attack, according to information offered by local media.

“Today his light goes out, but it will shine infinitely in my heart and I am sure that in each one of you too, just as our memory will sound those forever unique melodies. His heart stopped beating Rock to be in total Peace. Rest in Paz my favorite Showman “, wrote Cherrie Monttana, wife of the musician.

With his success “El vaquero rockanrolero”, Monttana, also known as “El Novio de México”, was one of the greatest representatives of urban rock in the country, where this genre had its greatest emergence in the 1980s and 1990s and was It also became a whole social movement.

Carlos César Sánchez Hernández was his real name and he leaves a great gap in the Mexican music scene since, although he never stood out for his musical level or for a virtuous voice, he won the love of people for close lyrics and ideals railroads that brought him closer to many sectors of the population.

In addition, the singer came from Nezahualcóyotl, a city in the State of Mexico adjoining the capital, a marginal territory but in which there is a great cultural and social explosion that the artist always carried as a flag.

There were moments in his career that his fans will never forget, such as collaborations with Alex Lora of the legendary group El Tri or with Haragán and Compañía, in addition to the closure of the Vive Latino festival, one of the most important rock events in Latin America.

In networks, the reactions to the news by musicians, journalists and fans who expressed their feelings about the death of the musician did not wait.

“I remember all those times that Charlie Monttana came to any place and stole the attention of everyone present. We are definitely going to miss him,” said a user on Twitter.

“We would like this news to be false, but everything indicates that Charlie Monttana is gone. Have a good trip to the most rock-and-roll cowboy, I hug Cherrie and her always loved five fans!” Expressed another message.

Even the Ministry of Culture of Mexico City sent a message of condolences for the death of the so-called “Roquero cowboy”.

“We regret the death of Rockanrolero Cowboy, Charlie Monttana, one of the greatest representatives of urban rock in the country. We send our condolences to his family and friends,” the institution expressed via Twitter.