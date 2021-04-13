Infarta Cynthia Rodríguez with beach attire The favorite? | Instagram

One of the most famous women who has stood out as one of the most beautiful is the singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez would be one of her most recent postcards where she wears an outfit that highlights her marked silhouette and proves once again why she is one of the favorites.

The stunning Cynthia Rodriguez He infarcted more than one on social networks by showing off a beach outfit that exploited his silhouette to the fullest, highlighting some of his attributes.

As is known, the Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend She is a very disciplined woman with her exercise routine, so sets like this one are clear proof of her obvious results and, incidentally, her 3 million followers are delighted.

As on this occasion, one of the most recent publications of the “former academic“In which he appears in a photograph he shared on his social networks where he gave a small sample of his charms in a two-piece outfit.

The 36-year-old from Coahuila, appears bathed in the sun’s rays with a white shirt that she wears over the back of the outfit, which peeks out from under her blouse, the postcard, which was accompanied by a caption that said: “Days happy, “wrote the composer.

It should be said that this would not be the only time that Cynthia Rodríguez seems to take a few days off to enjoy a few days at the beach and sun, on several occasions, the presenter who accompanies the morning has escaped to a heavenly place to enjoy some relaxing days and even better if these are in front of the sea.

Immediately, the followers of the “youtuber” did not miss the opportunity to dedicate several reactions and comments in which they reminded her how beautiful she looks in that suit.

Beautiful, Always so precious, We love you, Beautiful, I really like to see you happy, The perfect woman, I love to see you, were just some of the compliments that the controversial collaborator received in the publication.

The popular host of “Venga la Alegría” has not only added several admirers for her artistic abilities but also for her talent and charisma that she reflects every morning on the screen.

And it is that the “former academic” always knows how to choose wisely the best clothes that make her stand out, it is her good taste when dressing and of which she shows in each morning broadcast of Venga la Alegría.

In the same way, Cynthia Rodríguez lives alongside her famous partner, the effects of fame since, although on the one hand they are one of the most beloved couples in the show, on the other, their relationship has led them to be the target of various controversies.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz has formed with Carlos Rivera one of the most solid couples since 2015 when their relationship came to light, however, in recent years they have faced strong comments about their relationship, which they say, only attributed to an advertising strategy for the careers of both.

This, among other stronger controversies which also refer that the native of Tlaxcala, has other orientations, this in large part, derived from the fact that the famous artists have decided to keep their relationship away from the spotlight.

Until today few details had been known about the couple in question, however, it has been Cynthia Rodríguez herself, who has spoken more about the issue and has revealed in past statements to be very in love with the interpreter of “What is our stay? ours “and thus be able to end the speculation.