Infantino was in the Super League project

05/20/2021

On at 21:00 CEST

Martí Grau

FIFA was related to the creation of the European Super League. This was reported by the New York Times, which placed the International Football Federation, with the president Gianni Infantino in front, together with the founding clubs and the plans to create the new competition.

The American newspaper also points out that Infantino, who declared himself against the new competition, was studying the project plans away from the cameras. The president of the League himself, Javier Tebas, had already commented on some occasions feeling surprised at the lack of statements by the FIFA president on the subject.

The New York Times affirms that Infantino has been on both sides of the conflict since 2019. Even Tebas himself assured that he had received a documentation related to the Super League containing the name and surname of the president, a member of the highest football institution.

The interest of FIFA would be given in exchange for a pact between the clubs involved. This would allow the organization that the Superliga teams give the OK to participate in a new format of the Club World Cup devised by Infantino.

Finally, after the controversy with the failed creation of the Super League, Ceferin contacted the president of FIFA to take a position. Infantino finally did not endorse the cause in favor of UEFA, a decision that surprised all the clubs outside the new competition.