Infantino takes the side of Madrid and asks Ceferin for caution with the sanctions to the Superliga

Gianni Infantino has made it clear that Aleksander Ceferin’s threats to Real Madrid and the rest of the team that tried to make the Super League are not admissible today. The president of FIFA wants to reach a pact to have as many teams as possible to reach a consensus in a football that, he admits, “needs more quality and less quantity.”

«Some actions must have consequences and everyone must assume their responsibilities, But you always have to be careful when talking about penalties. When punishing a club players, coaches, fans, that have nothing to do with it »Infantino said in L’Equipe about the threats made by Ceferin to clubs like Real Madrid.

Not surprisingly, the FIFA boss threw a stone at his UEFA namesake claiming that “A leader must also ask why we have come to this”, in reference to the creation of the Super League. In fact, he assured that the current message should “avoid talking about war when we talk about football and when the world suffers an unprecedented pandemic.”

Finally, Infantino is clear that the solution is to make a reduction in the national leagues. “Less quantity and more quality should be our motto. At the national level, fewer teams and ‘play-offs’For example, they could make competitions more exciting, ”he said.

«We need to create a better and healthier football, where we are better prepared to face challenges like this pandemic without risking collapse. We rely on the introduction of salary caps and transfer rates, a limitation on the number of players per team or the maximum number of games that the best players can play per season, ”he concluded. Ceferin and Infantino’s speech bears the same resemblance as an egg and a chestnut.