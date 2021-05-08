Infantino supports UEFA and invites dialogue with the clubs that make up the Superliga’s intention

FIFA President Gianni Infantino promulgated the dialogue between UEFA and the 12 clubs that signed the agreement for the creation of the European Basketball Super League. Although he understands that if some cases merit sanctions, he must proceed.

“We support UEFA in its rejection of the Super League. We are against and will always oppose any competition that is not part of the international structure of football and that threatens the unity and solidarity that should always exist in the football pyramid, which links the grassroots and amateur football with the stars of this sport ”, he declared in a questionnaire answered to the newspaper As.

However, he stated that it is necessary to initiate a dialogue table that will open all parties involved in favor of the growth of football in Europe, specifically.

“That said, it is also my obligation to mediate between the parties so that a deep constructive dialogue begins in search of positive solutions. You have to face football problems together ”.

Warn teams that there are consequences

“As for sanctions, there are competent and independent bodies that will analyze what can and should be done about it, so it is not my business to talk about it. Obviously, that does not mean that I rule out the implementation of sanctions at the national, continental or world level, ”clarified the president of the world’s top soccer body.

“I said it once and I repeat it now clearly: either the clubs want to be part of the structures of football or they will have to face the consequences. It’s obvious and I’m sure they know it, ”he added.

He also stated that FIFA is working on the launch of the new and “exciting” Club World Cup that will replace the current Club World Cup and the Confederations Cup. Also, a new Women’s World Cup.