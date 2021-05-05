Infantino stops Ceferin: "We must be careful…"

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, made it clear in an interview with ‘L’Equipe’ that being against the Super League does not mean, much less, being aligned with the way of thinking and acting of his counterpart in UEFA, Aleksander ceferin. “A leader must also wonder why we have come to this”He commented in reference to the will of several of the big clubs to want to push the Super League forward.

“Some actions must have consequences and everyone must assume their responsibilities, but you always have to be careful when talking about sanctions. What sanctions are we talking about? It is quickly said that it is necessary to punish, it is even popular or populist, but you also have to think about the consequences of possible sanctions because when punishing a club you also do players, coaches, fans, who have nothing to do with it “Infantino said in reference to how Ceferin has been airing his desire to ‘punish’ the promoters of the Super League.

Infantino insisted that he rejects the Super League, but was more open to dialogue. “The Super League is based on a break with international institutions,” he said before accepting “debate new ideas” and ensure that the door FIFA “is always open”. “But this must be done with respect for the institutions and without losing sight of the values ​​that have made our sport today the most popular in the world,” he added.

The FIFA president did not miss the opportunity to send a message to Ceferin. “A leader must also ask why we have come to this,” he declared. “And from there, how can we build the future together and for that you have to listen to everyone, but above all the fans, which is the true heart of football, “he said.