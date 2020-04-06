Gianni Infantino has taken a great step so that the seasons end beyond June 30 without problems. The FIFA President urged the clubs to facilitate the extension of contracts ending on this date until the end of the season assuming that football will return this year and that it will end in the middle of summer.

Infantino, who assured that “Global solutions are needed” against the coronavirus, you are seeing how the situation has gotten out of control by canceling all the leagues except the Belarusian one. Plans are currently being made to complete the seasons, and almost certainly the matches will extend beyond the usual deadline.

To reach these dates, postponed scheduled events like Euro 2020 or the Tokyo Olympics. Soccer will try to arrive on time, although we will see if the show is open or closed. For contracts it will not be.