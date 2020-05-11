Pablo Silva and Haine Allemagne keep FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, in check, for the use without consent of the sprays that the referees use during the matches to measure distances in fouls. Both are the creators of the aerosols and four years ago they filed a lawsuit against the leaders of the highest body of European football. The ruling is expected to be known in the coming days and, although it would be appropriate, Infantino faces a sentence that can sentence FIFA to a multimillion-dollar sanction and the leader to a prison sentence.

The lawsuit is for patent infringement and unauthorized use of aerosols. Speaking to the newspaper AS, Pablo Silva, one of the complainants and who claims more than 40 million euros from FIFA, assures that “we are waiting for the first first instance decision on the merits. We are going to demand that Gianni Infantino and all those that correspond go imprisoned, in addition to the embargo of goods and accounts “.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA | EFE

In this sense, the creators of the sprays explain that they had agreed with Grondona and Blatter, former leaders of FIFA, the use of his invention for official competitions organized by the body. However, Grondona passed away and, after the FIFA Gate exploded, the negotiations were over and Infantino would have, according to Silva and Allemagne, used the spray without his consent, using a different brand and skipping the patent. “We were patient but when we saw that the spray was used in Russia 2018, when the injunction prohibited it, we exploded”, insists on AS.

This same information ensures that each match in which the spray has been used since 2017 can carry a fine of $ 15,000 favorable to its creators, which could force FIFA to attend a sanction of more than $ 100 million.

