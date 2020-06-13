Again, a bitter birthday for the Infanta Cristina. The daughter of King Juan Carlos I hoped to be able to celebrate this day with her husband and children, but none of this has happened. Since Iñaki Urdangarin entered prison, everything has changed.

The family has not seen each other since February, when Urdangarin left the prison to travel a few days to Vitoria. With the health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and security measures, the infanta’s husband cannot get out of prison. He will have to wait for the reopening of international borders to take place so that he can meet again with his wife and children, who live in Geneva.

Infanta Cristina thus turns 55, away from her husband, but with the great company of your children, your main support right now. To this is added that the relationship he maintains with the members of the Royal Household is scarce, except with his sister, Infanta Elena and her parents.