Infallible tricks to use Google Maps

Planning the route of our entire trip (including possible stops)

If Google told us that our trip would take eight hours, and it ended up being ten hours, it is possible that we did not include our multiple stops along the way. To solve it, Google Maps offers us the possibility of adding stops in order to obtain, at least, a more precise arrival time.

To do this, we must open the Google Maps apps, enter our destination, touch the button Addresses and the three dot icon located in the upper right corner.

Once this is done, we touch the option Add stop, and we add as many stops as we might need. When we are done, we press the button Ready. In this way, we will be able to obtain a more precise duration, much more useful when planning our trips.