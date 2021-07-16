Infallible tricks to eliminate the bad smell of the washing machine | Life

Does your washing machine smell bad and the laundry stinks? Do not worry because this problem has a solution. Pay attention to these infallible tricks to eliminate the bad smell of the washing machine in a simple way and with little effort.

The washing machine is constantly soaking and in contact with detergent, but that does not mean it is clean.

With use and the passage of time, dirt from clothes, detergent residues and other particles accumulate. This, combined with the humidity and the warm environment inside the drum, favors the appearance of mold, fungus, and odor-producing bacteria.

This is a much more common problem than we think that causes not only that the interior of the machine smells bad, but also that the clothes stink right out of the washing machine.

Fortunately, you have at your disposal some infallible tricks to clean the washing machine and eliminate the bad smell. Take note of what you can do:

Use the washing machine’s self-cleaning program. Many washers have self-cleaning programs for the tub or special programs to kill germs. Check the manufacturer’s manual to see if yours has it and use it to get rid of the bad smell. Apply white vinegar. Another thing you can do is use white vinegar to kill germs and bacteria. Add two cups of this ingredient in the detergent dispenser and run a wash cycle without clothes with a temperature higher than 30 ºC. Use bleach. Bleach is another effective sanitizing agent that you can use to remove odor from the washing machine. Add two cups of the product to the detergent dispenser and set a wash cycle over 30ºC. If the water in your city has a lot of lime, it is advisable to add a specific anti-scale product.

Reinforce the result with baking soda. After washing with white vinegar or bleach, you can reinforce the result using baking soda. To do this, put a good amount of baking soda in a container without a lid, put it in the washing machine and leave it overnight to absorb the bad smell. Clean the rubber of the washing machine. The rubber of the washing machine collects a lot of dirt and you have to clean it manually from time to time. You can apply dish soap and hot water, and use a small brush and cloth to reach all the corners well.