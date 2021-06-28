Infallible tricks to clean the mirror and remove dirt without leaving marks | Life

Do you resist cleaning the mirrors? If the answer is yes, pay attention to these homemade tricks to remove all the dirt easily and without leaving marks.

Cleaning the mirror is a much more complicated task than it may seem a priori. In theory, it should be enough to apply a little glass cleaning liquid and wipe it with a cloth, but if you follow this method, it is most likely that there will be unwanted marks in the areas where you have wiped the cloth.

If you’ve tried everything but you still don’t know how to clean a mirror properlyDon’t worry because there are some homemade tricks that you can put into practice, and we are going to tell you about them.

On previous occasions we have already revealed some secret tricks to clean windows effortlessly, but this time we want to focus on the tips for cleaning the mirror and removing dirt without leaving marks. Take note!

White vinegar and newspaper. White vinegar is a very versatile cleaning product and will help you to leave your mirror impeccable without leaving marks. To do this, spray it with a spray bottle, crumple up a sheet of newspaper, and rub the product against the mirror surface. It will be shiny without leaving marks. Shaving cream. Apply some conventional shaving cream to a lint-free cloth, such as a microfiber cloth, and rub the mirror. Not only will it be free of marks, but it will also prevent fogging when you shower. Isopropyl alcohol. Rubbing alcohol also gives you very good results on mirrors. Apply with a lint-free cloth and rub the stains quickly, as the alcohol evaporates quickly. It will be impeccable without leaving marks.

Lemon juice. Lemon juice has degreasing properties and will clean dirt off the mirror without leaving a trace. Apply with a spray bottle and rub with a lint-free cloth. Apart from removing dirt, it will leave a very pleasant aroma. Ammonia. It is one of the most effective mirror cleaning products. Dilute a little ammonia in water, apply on the mirror and clean with a lint-free cloth in circles.