Infallible tricks to clean the bathtub with little effort and leave it sparkling | Life

Is your bathtub dirty and stained and would you like to regain its original appearance? Bring back its white color and shine with little effort by practicing these foolproof tricks.

Although it is constantly in contact with soap and water, the bathtub accumulates dirt with use and the passage of time, so it should not be neglected to clean it. In fact, humidity creates a favorable climate for germs, and together with the remains of dead skin and other debris, it creates an ideal breeding ground for the proliferation of bacteria.

You have at your fingertips many tricks to clean the bathtub and leave it impeccable. Thanks to them, you can restore its white color and natural shine with little effort, so you no longer have excuses not to get down to business.

Make your bathtub shine without spending a lot of time. Take note of these secret tricks to clean the shower without effort or chemicals.

Here are some Foolproof Tricks to Get Rid of Bathtub Dirt and Stains Easily:

Bathroom cleaner. The specific products for cleaning the bathroom are specially formulated to remove dirt without damaging the surface of the bathtub, so you can use them without fear. Of course, use a soft sponge indicated for the bathroom, since if you use hard scourers or brushes they can damage the enamel of the bathtub. Neutral soap. If your bathtub is not too dirty, another alternative is to clean it with mild soap and warm water. Spread the solution with a sponge or cloth and rinse with clean water. Baking soda and vinegar. The combination of baking soda and vinegar is very effective for cleaning the home. In fact, this mixture even works to unclog the drain, and will help you remove the toughest stains. Sprinkle baking soda all over the tub, then sprinkle white vinegar over the top. Let the mixture work, especially in the most stained areas, and then rinse with plenty of water.

Peroxide. Does your bathtub have yellowish stains? Hydrogen peroxide is your best ally to combat them. Apply the product and leave it to act for about half an hour. Afterwards, rinse with lukewarm water, and if there are remains, rub with a cloth or sponge. Salt and vinegar. If limescale has built up in your bathtub, you can easily remove it with a mixture of salt and vinegar. Apply it directly to the stains, rub with a sponge and you will see how they are eliminated.