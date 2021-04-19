Inexplicable about Los Mulos

I still remember the one before the start of the young season of MLB, I remember that by then more than eighty percent agreed that the Yankees they would be the champions of the American league at the end of the tunnel, now I hope that picture has not changed, after the horrendous start of The Mules.

The current situation of Yankees it is unacceptable in every sense of the word, as well as an inexplicable event. The tribulation of stripes at the moment records a record of 5-10, staying in the last rung of the table of the American league from MLB, who likewise have lost in their last five games in a row.

In the Caribbean Leagues there is something very unique to take a team to the crown, that is nothing more and nothing less than players who suffer from the letters on their team’s shirt, the Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Winter League for example Nobody even listed them as title favorites, but they managed to lift the crown after being trailed 1-3 in the Final Series.

In the Yankees It doesn’t seem like that shirt hurts anyone, nobody cries for their team, although others in the streaks laugh. In the Yankees no players have been seen that highlight the entire history of the most winning organization in the MLB, that since he left the fields of the Big leagues and one Derek Jeter, the eternal captain of an entire city, opted for retirement as a player.

In the same way I do not see how Aaron Boone leads the Yankees to a World Series, he is a great manager, who has evolved a lot along the way, although going from ESPN to being manager of The Mules It was not a very wise decision.

In the Yankees It takes a leader who with only his eyes changes situations and puts each player on his page, a leader who, unlike Aaron Boone, is the body and soul of said ninth, who has enough skill to rescue that championship identity of the Yankees, the owners of the city of New York and American League.

Masita and Jugola!