The leader of the Covid-19 pandemic research team said states need to have the capabilities to serve patients before opening businesses and schools.

Anthony Fauci, leader of the team of investigators against the Covid-19 pandemic, warned the Senate that in case of removing the rule that invites citizens to stay at home will come an inevitable spike in cases.

Likewise, he clarified that states and cities need to have the capacities to serve patients before they can open the doors of businesses and schools should not rely on the prompt creation of the vaccineIt is still a distant process.

Dr. Fauci expressed to the Senate committee that he is concerned that small growth is recorded in the cities that then they become new outbreaks of the disease and are unable to control it.

He warned that the possibility of the appearance of new cases could cause the areas to return to confinement, which would also provoke a new process that damages the economy, so he recommends fighting the disease now to avoid new spikes.

Some of the Senators attended this meeting remotely to avoid contagions, since they have been exposed to the possibility of getting sick, like Fauci, who is isolated because both Vice President Mike Pence and other White House attendees tested positive for the disease.

Fauci clarified that despite the different points of view between President Donald Trump and the team of experts there is no rivalry, but attention on both sides and the attempt to solve the problem.

During the hearing the Senator Rand Paul, of the Republican Party, assured that despite respecting Dr. Fauci not believes that he should make the decision about what happens in the states, although Fauci clarified that it is not because they are his words, but he called for caution, especially in the case of children who until recently were considered a low-risk population.

Dr. Fauci called to take into account the recommendations to start the return to normality that were already published by the team to which he belongs in the White House, without declaring himself the only expert in the case.

Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), who also participated in this consultation, responded to Bernie Sanders that they expect the vaccine to be free for United States citizens and does not require a Sure, although a specific plan has not yet been created regarding the vaccine, so far. (Ntx.)