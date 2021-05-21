Inés: the electoral chatbot created by the INE and WhatsApp

The INE and WhatsApp released for the first time a pack of stickers and enabled a virtual assistant to encourage participation and combat misinformation in the face of June 6 election.

With this, the National Electoral Institute makes use of technology to open a direct communication channel with the voters, with the aim of solving your doubts.

The INE and WhatsApp

The virtual assistant, also known as chatbot, It was named after Agnes, and is a development of the Auronix company.

What information will the INE chatbot give on WhatsApp?

Among other topics, Inés will offer answers about:

Where to vote. How to vote. Sanitary protocols in the boxes. Positions to choose by state and municipality.



The INE explained in a statement that one of the objectives of putting the chatbot into operation is fight misinformation and the fake news with information.

The Inés chatbot can be consulted through the instant messaging application WhatsApp for free.

To consult it, it is necessary add number 55 5809 7300 or through this link, and it will be activated with the word “Hello”.

“At WhatsApp we believe that good information is one of the most effective ways to combat misinformation and this chatbot will just become a reliable source of information to which the voters “, highlighted Paloma Szerman, manager of Public Policies of WhatsApp for Latin America.

New INE stickers

If you like to send stickers In your conversations or you are one of those who collect them, the INE made available a package with these images for WhatsApp.

With the stickers, the INE and WhatsApp aim to strengthen the strategy to call for votes and accompany the conversations of voters and users.

The stickers were grouped in the package “MX2021 Elections“Which can be downloaded for free.

If you want the sticker pack download it here.

Against fake news

The INE clarified that in the case of the Inés chatbot, they will not be requested at any time personal information to those who decide to add to their contact list.

“We are convinced that technology and messaging channels, such as WhatsApp, are the ideal vehicle to connect people with organizations,” said Auronix Co-CEO, Martín Urrutia.

The INE also has an agreement with Facebook to help voters to locate their boxes, with which they intend to encourage participation in the electoral day.

