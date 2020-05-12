Ines Ibbou (Algeria, 1999) belongs to that wide group of tennis players who get up every day putting on a scale everything good and bad that this sport entails. The experience of competing, improving or winning are sensations that can hardly be assumed without a racket in hand, but that path sometimes loses all its satisfaction and becomes a survival race. Despite this, hundreds of players give up everything they have for that dream, a dream that currently only the top 100 in the ranking live on.

Surely Dominic Thiem He would not think about the commotion his rejection of the financial aid fund that was being raised towards lower ranking players would generate. In fact, if you had known, you might have expressed it differently. Or that he hadn’t even gotten wet. But the Austrian was honest with himself and claimed that there was no need for the best in the world to hand their checks over to their downstairs counterparts. Sure, it was a matter of time before someone at the base of the pyramid expressed their disappointment. That person was born in Algeria 21 years ago and, through a ten-minute video where he relates his situation, he has become the flag of all those tennis players who share the same thought. Today we are pleased to interview her on Break point.

“When I heard Dominic’s words, I was very sorry, especially in these difficult moments in which we prefer to hear positive things and feel a certain solidarity,” confesses the current 620th in the ranking through a telephone conversation. “It was an insult to my career and my history, also to those of many more players who live very difficult experiences and do not stop fighting for their talent to be valued. It was a hard blow to what could have been the first gesture of solidarity in the world of tennis, ”he notes with regret. “At that moment I decided to write this letter as a therapy, while taking advantage of it to shed light on our reality and transform this anger into something constructive and positive. Like a cry to heaven for all the people to know. When I showed the letter to my surroundings, they were so moved that they decided to help me transform it into images and publish it on social networks. Everything has been very fast ”.

In that letter transformed into video, Ibbou tells how tennis came to his life and what are the stages that he has gone through with him. Including the latter, the hardest of all. “Unless you are rich, there are three ways to make a living from tennis: prize money, grants and sponsors. If the circuit stops, these three factors also stop. We are living a kind of death of tennisI know a lot of players, some of them with great potential, who are thinking of stopping their careers because they cannot survive. I guess that’s why I received thousands of positive messages after posting the video. For example, I was happy starting the year with the € 2000 I won in my last tournament, I was planning to finance more tournaments with that money, but now I find myself paying rent, food and other things in Tunisia, where I am blocked, alone and without playing. When the circuit returns I don’t know if I will be able to play, I don’t know if I will have enough money to pay for my flights, ”confesses the 21-year-old.

Dominic’s words came at the wrong time, although Ines knows how to differentiate between obligation and responsibility very well. “Thiem is not responsible for this situation and of course he is free to do whatever he wants with his money. But others were also free to give their money to the players’ fund, just like Andy Murray, who gave his money to the NHS. The mistake he made was altering a wave of solidarity with those cheap words. Surely in a situation like this it must be the institutions that have to save tennis, since you cannot make a ranking without us, the players. Now many tennis players are going through a terrible situation. Why do we keep seeing sponsor brands but not their money? Why is there so much inequality in the world of tennis? It would be terrible to lose the talent of a new Federer or a new Nadal just because they can’t afford a plane ticket to go play in the next tournament. ITF, ATP and WTA should wake up“Says the native of El Biar.

What could be the consequences in the locker room after this coronavirus break? It’s scary just listening to it. “If we remain in this situation, without tournaments and without possibilities, I am sure that there will be a generation sacrificed. There are players, a small minority, who are now saving money because they spend only what is necessary, also because they can afford it. However, the vast majority are thinking about giving up tennis because they cannot bear these expenses. If there is no tennis, there is no money. And if there is no money, it will have been no use having sacrificed all our youth and studies for this sport. That is the worst, that beyond the best in the world, the rest cannot afford to wait for confinement to end“Says the African.

At the moment, the video of Ibbou has not only served to know its history, it has also served to raise awareness among an entire community thanks to the support of various names within the elite. “See what great players on the circuit like Venus Williams, Nick Kyrigos, Bruno Soares and many other personalities understand our difficulties means enormous support, I thank you from the heart for the gesture you have had. Simply with their words they already show their solidarity. In addition, many of them want to help, which shows me that it was not a mistake to give visibility to the reality that many of us live. Hundreds of players and athletes have sent me messages saying that they were also reflected in my story. Doesn’t this confirm that there really is a problem in the world of tennis?“

Ines has started a revolution that can no longer be stopped, a call for help so that those from above understand that it is now when they need them the most. Including a Dominic Thiem who has become the center of criticism. “Let him do what he wants with his money, but do not prevent others from organizing in solidarity and, above all, that he does not generalize in his speech with phrases that make us think that we do not deserve anything, at least we deserve respect”Ibbou stresses from the pain. “Just when you can be part of the first wave of solidarity in the history of tennis, theirs would be to try to make it happen even if it is somewhat imperfect, instead of complicating it with ideas that seem better but are actually false. Many players are in an emergency situation, this is the reality. I remember that there are also thousands of jobs that drink directly from our activity as players. In such a crisis, I would try to help everywhere, be it hospitals, the world of tennis or people who are starving. Many speak but few act, ”says the Algerian. “Also, helping the discipline that allowed you to get rich doesn’t seem so illogical to me. I hope Thiem understood my message and now realizes how much words can hurt. ”

