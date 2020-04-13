For this reason, last Friday, when the President announced the extension of the measure, the actress shared with her followers on Twitter a personal concern about the payment of services and their maturities: “Nobody asks Alberto Fernández how long can we not pay the bills without our services being cut? Cards? Social works? Personal loans in banks? ”.

This Sunday afternoon the actress again addressed her followers and referred to the personal moment she is going through, conditioned by the quarantine: “Che, I’m about to fall into destitution -post, it’s not an understatement- and a friend who lives in Spain wants to lend me some money. But you cannot transfer because the systems are incompatible. What’s up? Does anyone know how to do it?

Teleshow He contacted the actress to ask about her situation and, although he made reference to this issue, he asked not magnify it, because “it is that of 80% of the non-salaried middle class”, and noted: “We are all in the same”.

“What I did was consult out loud if anyone knew how to go about integrating the portion of society that may be exempt from paying taxes and not be cut. Because I’m like everyone else, “he said. And he pointed out: “Drama is dying of coronavirus. I suppose that there are many people who are like me, the vast majority. ”

“I am just like so many people. And yes: destitution is not having to morfar “, highlighted Inés, although she said that the money sent from Spain finally arrived: “My friends figured out how to send some money.”

Inés also found the support of several of her followers who offered her help., who even privately asked her for her CBU to be able to make some financial transfer, an offer that the actress refused to receive, although she was very grateful. “Among so many people who attack, beauties like this appear. I would never accept. Thank you very much, ”said Estévez, moved by the message.

The actress, on the other hand, had published on her Instagram account a claim for a cut by the Superintendency of Health to certain benefits provided to people with disabilities, something that touched her closely, because it directly affected the daily treatment received by her daughters, soul and Lifetime, the result of your relationship with your partner Fabian Vena. But then she was relieved after the suspension of the measure. “To the cut they gave reverse gear thanks to God for the pressure exerted by parents and professionals. It affected not only me but thousands of disabled children, “he said.

In their networks, Inés had already publicly thanked the President of the Nation and the Minister of Health for their intervention on this issue: “Thank you Alberto Fernández. Thanks Ginés González García. Thank you for taking care of our children and the people who take care of them # speakmosdeinclusion ”.