Inés Ballester leaves ‘It’s happening’ to undertake new projects in Telemadrid

After two years at the helm of It’s Happening, the daily news program of Telemadrid, Inés Ballester leaves the space to undertake new projects in the regional chain.

The reputed journalist will leave the format on June 14, but it will not go very far, as it will continue with Telemadrid and with the same production company, Globomedia, to focus on projects that will be known soon.

“The work and professionalism of Inés Ballester have been decisive factors in the success of It is happening “, has praised Javier Pons, co-director of Television and Director of Globomedia. And it is that the program has reached high share peaks of up to 13.2% in the first quarter of 2021 for its informative coverage of events that occurred in the capital such as the explosion of the building in the center, the fire in Seseña in April or the Feroz Awards remembered for the controversial denial of Victoria Abril.

“It is happening is a daily program that requires the energy and the veracity that the direct demands and that Inés Ballester has driven with enormous mastery, as evidenced by the support of the audience“added Pons.