The former Lioness remains active despite social, preventive and compulsory isolation. It fulfills its functions in the Secretary of Sports of the Nation and analyzes the present that the protagonists are going through who will look for a medal in Tokyo. « This pandemic was unexpected and unpredictable. In my 42 years I had never experienced anything like this. My children tell me that they miss their friends, and in this last time that we have been working to re-train the athletes who aim at the Olympic Games I understood how they had to reconfigure all their preparation« He assured Inés Arrondo in a radio interview given to the program Can Pass (FM 94.7).

« They were training in a different way and They collaborated a lot in raising awareness so that the isolation is fulfilled. It was necessary to establish that they return to their usual spaces to develop a progression to avoid possible injuries on return to activity« Argued the official before clarifying that the position of athletes was divided: » The feeling of athletes is varied. Some voices were raised that had a great impact, but they were not representing everyone; because there are others who have fears about the risk of possible contagion. It was all very diverse. «

In this sense, the double Olympic medalist (Sydney 2000 and Atneas 2004) clarified that « the isolation criterion continues, because the only authorization athletes have is to go to the training site » « You must be vigilant because we are at the peak of the pandemic. Especially those who are in the AMBA area, « he explained.

What was striking was that from the permission obtained by the members of the delegation that will represent the country in the Japanese capital, several leaders of the paralympic sports They expressed their annoyance at not allowing them to return to their activities. « We had a meeting with all the adapted sports federations. It was very positive, because it was resolved that we were going to allow the training of the conventional sport first for a matter of schedule. Their statements were strange, because they are also going back to practice« Clarified Arrondo.

Finally, the former Leona acknowledged that she did not see with favor the measure of the Buenos Aires authorities by allowing her citizens the possibility of training on public roads between the hours of 20 to 8. « I had no communication with people from the Government of the City but worrying images were seen. They are a new focus of possible contagion. It would be necessary to review the criteria that were used to authorize the practices. The day the opening took place, I was circulating and I observed a concentration of people who needed more social distancing ”, he concluded.